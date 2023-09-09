Area births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Autumn and Alex Marqua, Anderson, Aug. 30.
A girl to Savannah Crose and Jeremy Luse, Anderson, Aug. 31.
A boy to Alyssa Sherrill, Anderson, Sept. 1.
A boy to Jada Shaw, Middletown, Sept. 2.
A boy to Vanessa and Brad Ashton, Anderson, Sept. 2.
A girl to Savannah and Tyler Dick, Anderson, Sept. 3.
A girl to Shontel Brisker and Foster Davis, Anderson, Sept. 3.
A boy to Chelsea Trumbo, Selma, Sept. 4.
A boy to Samantha Westlake and Jacy Cook, Anderson, Sept. 5.
A boy to Alyssa and Alec Chastain, Pendleton, Sept. 5.
A girl to Hannah Cox and Jonathan Ashley, Anderson, Sept. 5.
A girl to Stephanie Cooper, Anderson, Sept. 5.