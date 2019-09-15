Births
Recent births at local hospitals include:
ST. VINCENT ANDERSON
A girl to Madison Adrianna Martha Webb, Anderson, Sept. 4.
A boy to Rikki Jo Rhea and Damon Jonathan McCune, Anderson, Sept. 4.
A girl to Everett Aaron Redd and Wendy Louise Keys, Anderson, Sept. 4.
A girl to Joshua Patrick and Monica Danila Noll, Anderson, Sept. 4.
A boy to Allen Michael and Heather Marie Simmons, Anderson, Sept. 6.
A boy to Chyann Trinity Danforth and Micheal Von Pickett, Alexandria, Sept. 7.
COMMUNITY
A boy to Bryanne Hendrix and Steven Coonce, Anderson, Sept. 4.
A boy to Mackenzie Lawson and Dakota Sims, Middletown, Sept. 4.
A boy to Martin and Santeanna Soriano, Anderson, Sept. 5.
Twin girls to Eric and Jennifer Davidson, Alexandria, Sept. 5.
A girl to Chad and Molly Fife, Alexandria, Sept. 5.
A boy to William and April Taylor, Anderson, Sept. 6.
A boy to Andrew and Sarah Dimaggio, Anderson, Sept. 6.
A girl to Ashley Tomey, Alexandria, Sept. 6.
A girl to Alexis Layne, Anderson, Sept. 6.
A girl to Jacqueline Keeley and Jake Bell, Muncie, Sept. 8.
A girl to Trysten and Jordan Phillips, Muncie, Sept. 8.
A girl to Anestasha Seaton and Keony Martin, Anderson, Sept. 9.
A boy to Nikki Payne and Julian Turtur, Anderson, Sept. 9.
A boy to Joy Dorroh and Jacob Fisher, Anderson, Sept. 9.
A girl to Steven and Rachel Nichols, Muncie, Sept. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.