BIRTHS
Recent births at local hospitals include:
ST. VINCENT ANDERSON
A girl to Cody Ann Dawson and Brandon Michael Silvey, Anderson, Sept. 9.
A girl to Brian Michael and Eugenia Alecia Davis, Anderson, Sept. 11.
A boy to Jessica Leann Widener and Clint Allen Robertson, Ingalls, Sept. 11.
A boy to Austin James and Michelle Kelly Melton, Anderson, Sept. 13.
A girl to Jessica Lynn Holliday and David Matthew Harbour, Anderson, Sept. 13.
A girl to Jessica Marie Trent, Fairmount, Sept. 13.
A girl to Stephanie Michelle Esparza, Anderson, Sept. 14.
COMMUNITY
A girl to Becca Carter and Braxton Nelson, Summitville, Sept. 12.
A boy to Katelyn Bott, Anderson, Sept. 12.
A girl to Kareya Rhoades and Ryan Horn, Alexandria, Sept. 12.
A boy to Diamond Jones, Anderson, Sept. 13.
A girl to Tyler and Alyssa Brown, Fortville, Sept. 13.
A boy to Vanity Jones-Hammers and Josh Russell, Anderson, Sept. 14.
A boy to Lance and Mallory Carroll, Alexandria, Sept. 14.
A boy to Loretta Boeger, Summitville, Sept. 14.
A boy to Jessica Lee and Ryan Muse, New Castle, Sept. 15.
A boy to Makenzie Kelley and Jeremy Weller, Alexandria, Sept. 15.
A boy to Sean and Jessica Robertson, Hartford City, Sept. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.