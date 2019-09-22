LOGO19 Births.jpg

BIRTHS

Recent births at local hospitals include:

ST. VINCENT ANDERSON

A girl to Cody Ann Dawson and Brandon Michael Silvey, Anderson, Sept. 9.

A girl to Brian Michael and Eugenia Alecia Davis, Anderson, Sept. 11.

A boy to Jessica Leann Widener and Clint Allen Robertson, Ingalls, Sept. 11.

A boy to Austin James and Michelle Kelly Melton, Anderson, Sept. 13.

A girl to Jessica Lynn Holliday and David Matthew Harbour, Anderson, Sept. 13.

A girl to Jessica Marie Trent, Fairmount, Sept. 13.

A girl to Stephanie Michelle Esparza, Anderson, Sept. 14.

COMMUNITY

A girl to Becca Carter and Braxton Nelson, Summitville, Sept. 12.

A boy to Katelyn Bott, Anderson, Sept. 12.

A girl to Kareya Rhoades and Ryan Horn, Alexandria, Sept. 12.

A boy to Diamond Jones, Anderson, Sept. 13.

A girl to Tyler and Alyssa Brown, Fortville, Sept. 13.

A boy to Vanity Jones-Hammers and Josh Russell, Anderson, Sept. 14.

A boy to Lance and Mallory Carroll, Alexandria, Sept. 14.

A boy to Loretta Boeger, Summitville, Sept. 14.

A boy to Jessica Lee and Ryan Muse, New Castle, Sept. 15.

A boy to Makenzie Kelley and Jeremy Weller, Alexandria, Sept. 15.

A boy to Sean and Jessica Robertson, Hartford City, Sept. 15.

