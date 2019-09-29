Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY HOSPITAL
A girl to Krystal Gilman and Scott Martindale, Anderson, Aug. 29.
A girl to Raegan Lyons and Wesley Stamper, Muncie, Aug. 30.
A girl to Tysha Cummings and Benton Courtney, Anderson, Aug. 30.
A boy to Kelly Huff and Malik Shanahan, Anderson, Aug. 30.
A girl to Klyn Perry of Anderson, Sept. 18.
A boy to Tiffany and David Mason of Anderson, Sept. 18.
A girl to Stacy and Shane Smith of New Castle, Sept. 19.
A boy to Kerri and Joshua Cunningham of Anderson, Sept. 19.
A girl to India Charae Leitner and Leon Dean of Anderson, Sept. 19.
A boy to Nikki Ring and Corey Tucker of Anderson, Sept. 20.
A girl to Adriana and Jesse Shinn of Muncie, Sept. 20.
A boy to Katelyn Buis and Steven Selby of Anderson, Sept. 20.
A boy to Kaley Savage and Dillon Puckett of Alexandria, Sept. 21.
A boy to Kourtney Landaker and Corey Smith of Anderson, Sept. 21.
A boy to Sarah D and Christopher Badgley of Anderson, Sept. 21.
ST. VINCENT
A girl to Daniel A. and Melissa S. Duke, Anderson, Sept. 18.
A boy to Brooke F. Courtney and Shawn M. Shirley, Anderson, Sept. 20.
A girl to Cherokee L. Helms, Elwood, Sept. 23.
