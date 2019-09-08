Births
Recent births at local hospitals include: ST. VINCENT ANDERSON
A girl to Samantha Jo Mascoe and Shane Andrew Rogers, Anderson, Aug. 29.
A boy to Misty Star Martin and Tyler Marcus Brown, Anderson, Aug. 30.
A boy to Leah Bailey Nicole Ferguson, and Raphael Marquis McCall, Daleville, Aug. 30.
COMMUNITY
A girl to Kevin and Rayni Hannan, Yorktown, Aug. 31.
A boy to Wavalyn Viau and Raymond Phillips, Elwood, Sept. 1.
A boy to Morgan Whitehead and Arthur Aguilar, Gaston, Sept. 2.
A boy to Rachelle Otto and Josh Hanes, Anderson, Sept. 3.
