LOGO19 Births.jpg

Births

Recent births at local hospitals include: ST. VINCENT ANDERSON

A girl to Samantha Jo Mascoe and Shane Andrew Rogers, Anderson, Aug. 29.

A boy to Misty Star Martin and Tyler Marcus Brown, Anderson, Aug. 30.

A boy to Leah Bailey Nicole Ferguson, and Raphael Marquis McCall, Daleville, Aug. 30.

COMMUNITY

A girl to Kevin and Rayni Hannan, Yorktown, Aug. 31.

A boy to Wavalyn Viau and Raymond Phillips, Elwood, Sept. 1.

A boy to Morgan Whitehead and Arthur Aguilar, Gaston, Sept. 2.

A boy to Rachelle Otto and Josh Hanes, Anderson, Sept. 3.

Tags