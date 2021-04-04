Indiana reports 952 COVID-19 cases
INDIANAPOLIS — Public health officials in Indiana on Sunday reported 952 confirmed COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.
Overall, Indiana has logged nearly 700,000 COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic. The death toll has reached 12,667. Another 407 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses but there's no positive test on record, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
Meanwhile, more than 3 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state with more than 1.2 million residents fully vaccinated. Indiana officials made all state residents ages 16 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccines on March 31.
Wildfire at Indiana Dunes
GARY — A wildfire has burned more than 300 acres at Indiana Dunes National Park in the northwestern part of the state.
The National Park Service was notified of the wildfire Friday while working on a prescribed fire, according to park officials. The wildfire took place in Gary in Miller Woods and was contained Saturday evening.
National park spokesman Micah Bell said there were no reports of injuries or private property damage.
Regulators liquidate credit union
INDIANAPOLIS — A credit union formed nearly six decades ago by Indianapolis newspaper employees has been liquidated, two months after regulators placed the financially-troubled entity in conservatorship.
The National Credit Union Administration took the liquidation action Wednesday against Indianapolis’ Newspaper Federal Credit Union. The credit union’s Indianapolis office has closed and its two ATM machines are now inactive, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.
The credit union was founded in 1962 by employees of The Indianapolis Star and now-defunct The Indianapolis News.
Factory to make electric vans
MISHAWAKA — An Indiana factory that once produced Hummers will be churning out electric vehicles later this year.
Electric Last Mile Solutions plans to make light-duty delivery vehicles in Mishawaka in the third quarter, the South Bend Tribune reported.
The company said it has more than 45,000 orders for the Class 1 vehicle, which means trucks or vans weighing less than 6,000 pounds. The van can go about 150 miles on a charge.
Judge dismisses beach lawsuit
PORTER — A federal judge has dismissed the latest attempt by property owners in a northwestern Indiana town to deny public access to Lake Michigan beaches.
U.S. District Judge Jon DeGuilio said there was no basis for three owners in Porter to sue to seek to undo a landmark 2018 Indiana Supreme Court ruling.
That ruling clarified that the shoreline of Lake Michigan is owned by the state and held in trust for the enjoyment of all Hoosiers.
— Associated Press
