Oldest tried to save siblings
VEVAY — The oldest of six siblings killed in a rural house fire in southern Indiana died trying to save the others, the family said.
Paige Ridener, 25, had moved back home to the Ohio River town of Vevay two weeks ago to help care for her siblings and “heroically passed away in one final act of selflessness, by bravely attempting to save those she loved,” the Ridener family said in a statement released Monday, WCPO-TV and WXIX-TV reported.
The others killed in the fire early Saturday were James Ridener, 15, Jordan Ridener, 13, Joshua Ridener, 12, Emilee Ridener, 11, and Elizabeth Ridener, 10.
Indy an ‘emerging hot spot’ for virus
INDIANAPOLIS — The nation’s top doctor says Indianapolis is an “emerging hot spot” for the coronavirus, WTHR reported.
There’s been exponential growth since the first confirmed case on March 7. Three weeks later, nearly 1,800 people in Indiana have tested positive for COVID-19. As of Sunday, Marion County had the most cases with 805.
Those numbers caught the attention of U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams. On Sunday, he said Indianapolis is one of six cities that needs to raise the bar to flatten the curve and lower the incidence of spreading the virus.
Indiana State offering virtual tour
TERRE HAUTE — Indiana State University has suspended on-campus visits for now as it responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, but prospective students can still “visit” online through new virtual tour options.
The campus tour can be found at indstate.edu/visit.
Students also can schedule a virtual visit to connect directly with an admissions counselor, which would be through a web-based video conference.
Associated Press, CNHI, WTHR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.