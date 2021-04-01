Chesterfield council meeting postponed
CHESTERFIELD — Due to several conflicts, the monthly town council meeting for Chesterfield has been rescheduled to Tuesday, April 13 , at 6:30 p.m.
Plea deal in attack on teacher reached
CROWN POINT — A Gary woman has agreed to plead guilty to battery charges for allegedly attacking an elementary school teacher and a principal after her son went missing from school in 2018.
Latashay Bonner, 32, agreed Tuesday to plead guilty to felony battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury. A Lake County judge must accept the plea agreement, which also calls for Bonner to undergo anger management and write letters of apology.
Bonner’s attorney, Matt LaTulip, said his client had no criminal history before or after the September 2018 altercations at Marquette Elementary in Gary.
Canoer, 16, missing on White River
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are searching the White River and its banks in Indianapolis for a 16-year-old boy who’s missing after the canoe he was riding in went over a dam.
The canoe carrying the boy, a 45-year-old man and a dog overturned at the dam near downtown Indy about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith said. None was wearing a life jacket.
The man made it to the west bank of the river, and rescue crews took him to a hospital in good condition, Reith said. The dog swam safely to the east bank.
Man pleads guilty to killing wife
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Indiana man was convicted Tuesday of stalking his estranged wife to Florida, shooting her and burying her body in Tennessee.
Jarvis Wayne Madison, 62, of New Albany, Indiana, pleaded guilty in Orlando federal court to one count of interstate stalking resulting in death, according to court records. He faces life in prison at his June 14 sentencing.
According to court documents, Madison and his wife, Rachael, were in Indiana in November 2016 when he threatened to kill her and fired a gun at her. The 44-year-old woman escaped and went to stay with relatives in Ormond Beach, Florida, just north of Daytona Beach.
Staff and wire reports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.