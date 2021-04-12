Man shot when warrant being served
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempt to serve a warrant shot and injured a 30-year-old man who appeared to be unarmed, police said.
The man was in serious but stable condition, Indianapolis police spokesman Shane Foley said.
Foley said six deputies were dispatched to serve the warrant but he offered few details about what led to the shooting, saying it was under investigation.
The man had a warrant in Tennessee for aggravated assault with a weapon.
Shooting outside rink injures child
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police were investigating after a “younger child” was injured in a shooting outside a skating rink.
Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to Skateland on Saturday around 6 p.m. and found a child suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health for treatment and was reported in stable condition.
Land trust acquires 38 acres along river
MIDDLEBURY — Nearly 40 acres in northern Indiana that includes wooded wetlands that are home to wildlife and native plants have been acquired by a land trust for protection as a nature preserve.
The nonprofit ACRES Land Trust acquired the 38 acres along the Little Elkhart River thanks to a donation from Karen Wesdorp, whose father was vice president and general manager of Krider Nurseries, once was the largest mail-order nursery business in the U.S.
After Krider Nurseries closed in 1990, Karen Wesdorp purchased the nursery’s growing field and surrounding woods and wetlands when she learned the land adjacent to where she grew up was at risk of being developed.
The site has been named the Wesdorp Nature Preserve.
Man dies in off-road vehicle accident
DANVILLE — A central Indiana man died Saturday from injuries he suffered when he was thrown from his off-road vehicle, conservation officers said.
Chase Lynch, 20, of Danville, died at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, officers said.
He was found unresponsive about 10 p.m. Friday on private property along U.S. 36 near Danville.
The Associated Press
The ORV that Lynch was operating struck a ditch in a cornfield, causing the vehicle to flip and eject Lynch, officers said.
School district: $1,000 to each employee
EVANSVILLE — Employees in Indiana’s third-largest school district are getting $1,000 bonuses.
The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. said federal aid and cost savings are making the payments possible for 3,100 people who have been employed since Nov. 13, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.
“Quite simply, without your work and commitment, of all of our employees, we would not have been able to safely reopen our doors and keep them open, especially during a year when so many children in the United States have had no opportunity to experience in-person learning,” Superintendent David Smith said.
The money will be paid at the end of May.
-Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.