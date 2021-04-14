Trails reopened after fire at Dunes
GARY — Trails have reopened following a wildfire at Indiana Dunes National Park in the northwestern part of the state.
Fire crews and park staff have ensured all trails in visitor areas impacted by the fire are safe from any dangerous trees and other hazards, the National Park Service said Monday.
But there are numerous dead trees and branches away from trails that can fall and are extremely dangerous, according to the Park Service.
The 425-acre Miller Woods wildfire in Gary started April 2. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries or damage to private property have been reported.
Ex-student sues U of
Evansville, ex-coach
EVANSVILLE — A former student is suing the University of Evansville and its former basketball coach, Walter McCarty, accusing him of rape and the school of not protecting students from him, allegations that both deny.
The Title IX lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Evansville claims the university was aware of harassment and assault claims against McCarty more than a year before his January 2020 dismissal but failed to protect students from him.
The former student, identified as Jane Doe, is a former university athletic trainer, the 34-page complaint said. It alleges McCarty sent the woman inappropriate texts and messages on social media that culminated in him pressuring her to visit his home after midnight on Dec. 9, 2019, when the attack occurred.
Supreme Court declines to hear caseBLOOMINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case of a man convicted in the 2000 killing of a Indiana University student, rejecting it months after a federal appeals court reversed a judge’s order that called for his release from prison.
The court’s decision means John Myers II, 45, of Ellettsville will remain incarcerated at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City. State records show that his earliest possible release date would be June 2037.
A Morgan County jury convicted Myers in 2006 in the killing of 19-year-old Jill Behrman and sentenced him to 65 years in prison.
Behrman was an IU sophomore when she disappeared on May 31, 2000, while riding her bicycle near Bloomington. Her fate was a mystery until hunters found her remains in 2003 in Morgan County, north of Bloomington. She had been shot in the back of the head.
Soil health, urban farm tour set
GARY — A Soil Health Urban Farm Tour, which will feature three established urban farms and focus on soil health management, is scheduled for April 23 in Gary.
“There’s a growing interest in urban agriculture and what it means to grow in urban soil. There’s different practices and strategies related to the soil. We will tour farms, but the focus is on urban farm growing and soil management,” Rebecca Koetz, Lake County Purdue University Extension educator, said.
She also encouraged urban farmers and community gardeners to attend the tour.
