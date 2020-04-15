Polaris Boats to close plant
SYRACUSE — A boat manufacturer is shutting down a northern Indiana plant, idling 120 workers.
Polaris Boats LLC said in a notice Monday to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development that it planned to immediately lay off 10% of its workforce while it prepares to close its Syracuse plant. Additional layoffs will occur by mid-summer. The company expects to complete the shutdown between July 1 and July 14.
Some affected employees will have job opportunities at Polaris Boat’s two Elkhart locations, The Journal Gazette reported.
Boy found dead in neighbor’s pond
EVANSVILLE — A 2-year-old Evansville boy reported missing by his father was found dead in a neighbor’s fish pond, authorities said.
An autopsy was under way Tuesday to determine the child’s cause of death, said David Ason, Vanderburgh County’s chief deputy coroner. He said the boy has been identified as Carter Pickerell.
Evansville Detective Sergeant Peter DeYoung said that no criminal activity was suspected.
IMPD locates missing man
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives have found 26-year-old Barry Lee Stevens Jr.
He is safe and back with his family. Stevens had been missing since April 8.
Department offers ‘remote recreation’
GREENWOOD — The stay-at-home order is probably leaving a lot of families a little stir-crazy, with parents desperate to find fun activities to keep the kids occupied.
That’s why the Greenwood Parks & Recreation Department created a “virtual” program to help.
When COVID-19 quieted playgrounds and closed the community center to keep families safe, the city of Greenwood got creative with new, “remote” recreation. It’s a daily live broadcast on Facebook and a channel on YouTube called RecTV.
Monument Circle lit for fallen officer
INDIANAPOLIS — Lights on Monument Circle this week will honor fallen officer Breann Leath.
The display with Leath’s photo and badge is projected onto the IPL building in partnership with Downtown Indy Inc. and Indiana War Memorials Commission.
The Shining a Light memorial will run from about 9 p.m. Wednesday until dawn.
On Thursday, the lights will be on for Leath’s procession to drive by and through the evening.
Associated Press, WTHR
