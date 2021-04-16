Markleville chooses payment partner
MARKLEVILLE — The town of Markleville has partnered with Indiana-based PayGOV.US to process electronic payments. The office joins a growing number of Indiana towns who have selected PayGOV. The program will allow customers to pay with credit or debit. Mark Evans, clerk-treasurer, led the effort to find a vendor with experience serving government clients.
A news release said customers can pay online and via PayGOV’s mobile app.
Black Chamber has business workshop
ANDERSON — The Dr. Thomas J. Robinson Business Institute Workshop is scheduled for Saturday, April 24, at the Flagship-West Campus, 2705 Enterprise Drive.
Registration will be limited to the first 25 registrants. Participants must have business membership with Anderson/Madison County Black Chamber of Commerce.
The registration and check-in will be at 8:30 a.m. and breakfast refreshments will be served at that time. The two-hour workshop will begin at 9 a.m.
For additional information contact and purchase of membership: Betsy Pearson at 754-422-7124 or betsypearson@rocketmail.com.
Logistics company plans up to 500 jobs
WHITESTOWN — A logistics company plans to open a distribution center in central Indiana that will employ up to 500 full-time workers.
Whitestown officials announced Wednesday night that Style Link Logistics LLC plans to spend $3.5 million to open the center at the 65 Commerce Park Building 4, just east of Interstate 65.
The company is affiliated with online retailer Shein, and the distribution center will provide returns-processing and fulfillment services for Shein and several other major brands, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.
Judge: Emission limits violated
WHITING — A BP refinery in northwest Indiana repeatedly violated air pollution standards for soot emissions between 2015 and 2018, a federal judge ruled in a lawsuit brought by environmental advocates.
U.S. District Judge Philip Simon issued his decision Wednesday. The Sierra Club and the Environmental Integrity Project sued BP in 2019 under the federal Clean Air Act after Indiana officials declined to take formal action against the company and its sprawling refinery in Whiting, 15 miles southeast of Chicago.
Simon based his ruling largely on the results of nine pollution tests the oil giant provided to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management from 2015 to 2018. In eight of the tests, boilers at the refinery released soot concentrations that exceeded permitted limits.
City considers music fest with pot
NILES — A city in southwestern Michigan is considering a buzz-and-beats summer festival.
A promoter has applied for a permit to hold a two-day event in Niles with live music and marijuana vendors. Germaine Redding has proposed July 16-17, but September dates would be more likely as Michigan tries to emerge from the pandemic.
The Niles City Council discussed the issue Monday but didn’t take action. Administrator Ric Huff wants his staff to study the plan and talk to cities that have held similar events, the South Bend Tribune reported.
Staff and Associated Press
