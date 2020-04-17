Officer remembered as dedicated
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police officer who was fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call was remembered Thursday during her funeral as a dedicated, compassionate officer and a devoted young mother, with a police chaplain calling her “a beautiful flower that was picked way too soon.”
Gov. Eric Holcomb was among numerous people who spoke during the service for Officer Breann “Bre” Leath, 24, which was held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in adherence with pandemic social distancing rules that limited Leath’s family, friends and dignitaries to no more than 10 people per speedway suite.
First ventilators ship from GM plant
KOKOMO — Ventilators began rolling out of the Kokomo General Motors Components Holdings plant Tuesday to support coronavirus patients around the country, just three weeks after the company started retooling the facility for the project.
Local employees, including members of United Auto Workers Local 292, which represents the plant, are now mass producing Ventec Life Systems’ critical care ventilators and plan to ship out more than 600 of the machines this month.
States partner on business reopening
LANSING, Mich. — Seven Midwestern governors, including Indiana’s Eric Holcomb, announced Thursday that they would coordinate on reopening their state economies amid the coronavirus pandemic, after similar pacts were made in the Northeast and on the West Coast.
The latest agreement includes Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Kentucky. The Midwestern alliance joins pacts on the West Coast and in the Northeast that were announced this week. All together, the 17 states covered by the partnerships are home to nearly half of the country’s population.
Suspect allegedly hid dad’s dead body
GOSHEN — A northern Indiana man faces welfare fraud and other charges alleging that he hid his father’s body for two years so that he could cash his father’s benefit checks.
Irvin Nicholson Jr., 57, was charged Tuesday with three counts of felony welfare fraud and one misdemeanor count of failure to report a dead body. The charges came seven months after officers responding to a report of a dead body discovered Irvin Nicholson Sr.’s remains in a wheelbarrow in the backyard of an Elkhart County residence.
Motel 6 leased for virus isolation
SOUTH BEND — The city of South Bend will lease the Motel 6 on Indiana 933 in Roseland as an isolation center for the homeless who have the coronavirus.
The city’s Board of Public Works on Tuesday unanimously approved spending at least $270,000 to lease the hotel from Tuesday through June 14, as a “temporary quarantine site for the homeless,” with the potential to extend it another 30 days if needed.
CNHI News Indiana, The Associated Press and HSPA News Service
