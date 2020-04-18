Valparaiso U. lays off 200 people
VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University has laid off 200 employees and has cut the salaries of others to save money during the coronavirus pandemic, the school announced.
The university furloughed 154 full-time employees and 46 part-time employees, it said in a news release. The layoffs began Thursday.
Hospital using plasma treatments
COLUMBUS — Columbus Regional Health has joined a national effort to transfuse antibodies from the plasma of COVID-19 survivors to treat patients who are struggling to survive the virus.
The treatment, called convalescent plasma therapy, is a century-old therapeutic strategy that has been used to combat the flu and measles before the advent of vaccines, and more recently against MERS, SARS and Ebola.
Nursery to be named for officer
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Officer Breann Leath will be forever remembered at the nursery in an Indiana prison.
Leath, killed in the line of duty responding to a domestic call, worked with the Wee Ones Nursery at the Indiana Women’s Prison. Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Correction have announced the nursery would now be renamed in Leath’s honor as the “Officer Breann Leath Memorial Maternal & Child Health Unit.”
Dog adopted after 848 days
BROWN COUNTY — After spending 848 days at the Brown County Humane Society, the shelter’s longest-stay dog, Moby, was finally adopted. It’s the longest any dog has been at the shelter in its 54-year history.
Moby first came to the shelter on December 15, 2017. Moby’s new owners spent more than week visiting him daily and earning his trust. Moby also visited his new home before being adopted.
