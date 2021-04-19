Grain bin accident kills area woman
NEW CASTLE — A 76-year-old Henry County woman has died after being trapped in a grain bin on her farm in the 4800 block of West Indiana 234.
Barbara Smith and her 81-year-old husband were off-loading corn from the bin about 2 p.m. Friday when he was unable to locate her, state police said.
James Smith called 911 believing she may have gotten trapped inside the bin which contained 8 to 10 feet of corn.
It took first responders about two hours before they located her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Markleville, Kennard and Shirley fire departments were among the responders.
July 4th fireworks show needs site
INDIANAPOLIS — Organizers of a fireworks show that lights up downtown Indianapolis each July Fourth are looking for a new pyrotechnics launch site a year after the pandemic canceled the long-running event.
Downtown Indy needs to find a new location because longtime host Regions Tower announced Wednesday it could no longer allow the event from the 36-story building’s rooftop because the fireworks could pose a threat to new nearby residential developments.
The nonprofit said it was working to find a suitable downtown location from which to launch fireworks and was working with the Indianapolis Fire Department, other city officials and pyrotechnic professionals.
IU board chooses Whitten to lead
BLOOMINGTON — The Indiana University trustees have selected as the school’s next president Pamela Whitten, currently the president of Kennesaw State University in Georgia.
Whitten, who will become IU’s first female president, was appointed by the university’s board of trustees following an extensive search, Michael J. Mirro, the board’s chair, said Friday.
Whitten holds a doctorate in communication studies from the University of Kansas, a master’s degree in communication from the University of Kentucky and a bachelor’s degree in management from Tulane University. She’s an internationally recognized expert in telemedicine.
Current IU President Michael McRobbie announced in August he would retire when his term ends June 30.
Festival returns without a parade
FORT WAYNE — Indiana’s second-largest city is bringing back a popular summer festival canceled last year by the pandemic, although this year’s festivities won’t include a parade.
Organizers of Fort Wayne’s Three Rivers Festival said the festival’s other events will go forward during its July 9-17 run and will be spread out for social distancing, The Journal Gazette reported.
The Associated Press
But John Nichter, president of the festival board, said the festival’s parade was canceled for a second straight year because it posed a bigger challenge with more than 50,000 people attending annually.
“While we are disappointed that we cannot hold the parade this summer, we are thankful that increasing vaccination rates are leading to the return of events around Fort Wayne, including the Three Rivers Festival,” festival organizers said in a statement.
