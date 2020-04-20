Water, sewer bills paid for residents
FORTVILLE — Residents in Fortville have one less thing to worry about during the coronavirus pandemic: Their water and sewer bills have been paid.
Fortville informed residents through Facebook that anonymous businesses had paid the April bills for all of the roughly 4,000 residents in the Hancock County community, totaling more than $210,000.
“The town has received a gracious donation with the stipulation that it be used to pay for April water/sewer bills. If you have already paid your April bill, you will see a credit on the May billing,” that Facebook post said Friday, generating a string of gratitude posted by residents.
Town manager Joe Renner said some residents had bills as high as $100.
Coalition seeks halt on highway plans
JASPER — A coalition of business and environmental groups want state officials to halt planning work on a proposed highway from the Ohio River to Interstate 69 in southern Indiana.
The Indiana Department of Transportation has proposed five possible routes for the Mid-States highway from near Rockport north through the Jasper area, then on to I-69. The agency’s project timeline calls for selection of a preferred route by this fall.
Opponents said in a letter to state highway officials this past week that the project shouldn’t be advanced while the public is focused on the coronavirus outbreak. They also argue repairing existing roads would help the area’s economy and that a new highway would damage forests and caves.
Mid-States Corridor spokeswoman Mindy Peterson said no planning delays are expected and that the project has been discussed for many years.
Invenergy proposes large solar farm
CROWN POINT — Plans for a solar energy farm on 1,400 acres in northwestern Indiana have won the backing of local officials.
The Lake County Council voted 6-1 to support a zoning change that would allow construction of the estimated $200 million project in a rural area, about 20 miles south of Gary.
Chicago-based Invenergy has proposed the 200-megawatt solar panel farm to produce enough electricity for more than 40,000 homes. Construction is scheduled to start in 2022, with the farm becoming operational in 2024.
Councilwoman Christine Cid of East Chicago said she supports solar energy but voted no because she believes a more comprehensive review is needed for such a large project.
-Associated Press
