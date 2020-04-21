Alex kindergarten registration starts
ALEXANDRIA — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alexandria Community Schools will begin kindergarten registration online for the 2020-21 school year.
If you live within the Alexandria Community Schools boundaries, all you need to do for now is complete the Google form available at https://forms.gle/CmQL2Jxs5aVJXBUV6
Alexandria also is accepting applications for transfer tuition. If your child lives outside of the Alexandria district and you wish to enroll, complete the transfer tuition application found at https://forms.gle/VcoeDcVdw3Lv7JCQ8
Ivy Tech board to meet online
ANDERSON — The Anderson Campus Board of Trustees of Ivy Tech Community College will hold a regular board meeting virtually on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.
This meeting is being held in compliance with IC 5-14-1.5 et seq and the Governor’s Executive Orders 20-04 and 20-09. No members of the governing body will attend in person, but will instead attend remotely. The public is invited to attend by remote access using this link: https://ivytech.zoom.us/j/97948545499?pwd=K2xzelNPT1VIdXZuZWxCTURmTHZnUT09
Reports from the campus staff will be presented and trustees will consider and take action on such items as may be brought before them.
Tea party to host Zoom meeting
ANDERSON — The Madison County Tea Party is hosting a Zoom meeting with Carl Brizzi, candidate for the Republican nomination for the 5th Congressional District.
The public is invited to log in Tuesday at 10 a.m. at https://us04web.zoom.us/j/4876516358 or by dialing 312-626-6799 and entering Meeting ID: 487 651 6358 followed by the # sign.
Mayor’s wife ill, her mother dies
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton’s wife, Indiana University law professor Dawn Johnsen, wrote in a Facebook post Monday that she was in her ninth day at IU Health Bloomington Hospital, recovering from a coronavirus infection. Johnsen said her breathing had improved and pneumonia eased in the last couple days, making her hopeful of returning home in the coming days.
But Johnsen wrote that her 79-year-old mother, Carolyn R. Johnsen of Bloomington, died Thursday in the Philadelphia area, where she became ill with COVID-19 while visiting another family member.
Man charged in death of 5-year-old
SCHERERVILLE — A northwestern Indiana man has been charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son, whose bruised body had fresh bite marks.
Michael J. Tunstall, 26, was arrested Friday on murder and aggravated battery charges. The Schererville boy died Thursday from blunt force trauma to the head and torso/abdomen due to multiple heavy strikes that left him with a ruptured left lung, according to court documents.
