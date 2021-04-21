Saturday is ‘Drug Take Back Day’
INDIANAPOLIS — The Drug Enforcement Administration is sponsoring the 20th nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back initiative from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Collection sites will be set up nationwide for expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs which will be properly disposed of without threat to the environment. This program is for liquid and pill medications. Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be taken. Needles, new or used, will not be accepted for disposal. This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.
Unwanted medications may be dropped off at any Indiana State Police Post, except the Toll Road Post.
IN unemployment rate drops
SOUTHERN INDIANA — Indiana has the lowest jobless rate among its Midwest neighbors, as one of the main issues facing economic recovery has shifted from unemployment to the lack of enough workers.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Friday showed Indiana’s unemployment mark had dropped to 3.9% in March. It’s the lowest rate since the pandemic forced businesses to shut down and nears the March 2020 unemployment mark of 3.3%.
Illinois recorded a 7.1% jobless rate in March, as Michigan(5.1%), Kentucky(5%) and Ohio(4.7%) saw higher rates than Indiana.
Freeze watch extended
CENTRAL INDIANA — A freeze watch is in effect until Thursday morning, while a freeze warning remains in effect through Wednesday morning as overnight temperatures are expected to dip as low as 28 degrees.
Another night of sub-freeze temperatures is likely Wednesday night through Thursday morning with temperatures as low as 30 degrees.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Steps should be taken to protect tender plants from the cold, prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes by wrapping, draining or allowing to drip slowly. In-ground sprinkler systems should be drained.
