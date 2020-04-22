Remains of woman found in woods
GARY — The remains of an Illinois mother of six have been found in northwest Indiana more than 13 months after she went missing, authorities say.
The remains identified as those of Jessica Flores, 36, of South Chicago Heights have been found in a wooded area in Gary, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.
A Gary city worker discovered a skull and other remains in the wooded area last week, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported. Lake County sheriff’s deputies, Gary police and a cadaver search dog turned up additional remains.
Officers wound man in parking lot
LAFAYETTE — Police officers shot and wounded a man in a northwestern Indiana parking lot early Tuesday while investigating a report of an unwanted guest, police said.
No officers were injured in the shooting near downtown Lafayette and the wounded man was taken to a local hospital, Lt. Matt Gard of the Lafayette Police Department told WLFI-TV.
Imprisoned CEO seeking release
TERRE HAUTE — The former CEO of a central Indiana compounding pharmacy is trying to win release from federal prison, saying he fears he’ll die behind bars from COVID-19 while serving time on charges stemming from drug-potency problems.
Paul Elmer, the 69-year-old former CEO of Pharmakon Pharmaceuticals, has Type 2 diabetes, sleep apnea, vertigo and osteoarthritis — conditions that create “a very serious, and very real, risk of dying in federal prison if infected,” his attorney, Richard Kammen, wrote in an April 1 motion for compassionate release.
Three arrested in Terre Haute beating
TERRA HAUTE — Three people have been arrested in connection with a violent attack Feb. 24 at Marylaine Apartments on the city’s north side.
Paris Marshon Scott, 26, and Tessa Eveleanshae Reed, 26, were arrested Friday, and Ronnie Scott, 50, father of Paris, was booked on April 12.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a man told police Paris Scott had entered the man’s apartment uninvited and demanded pain patches from the man. The man refused. And the three entered the apartment where Paris Scott and Ronnie Scott both allegedly battered the man.
Indiana Beach may reopen in 2020
MONTICELLO — The company that owns Indiana Beach Amusement and Water Park Resort said they expect the park will operate in 2020.
Apex Parks Group said in a emailed statement to 13News: “Indiana Beach Amusement and Water Park Resort continues to work with White County to complete the sale of the park and campground, with the expectation that the park will operate in 2020.”
Associated Press, CNHI and WTHR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.