Community Development plans meeting via Zoom
ANDERSON — There will be a meeting of the Anderson Community Development Corp. at 9:15 a.m. Thursday via Zoom.
This meeting is open to the public.
Prosecutor: Shooting of man was ‘justified’
MUNCIE – Two police officers from Delaware County were justified when they shot and killed a 28-year-old man who riddled their vehicles with gunfire and threatened to kill himself and others, according to officials.
Jonathan Levi Allen was shot once in the head and killed by an officer in “self-defense and the defense of others” on March 3, according to a press release by Delaware County Prosecutor Eric M. Hoffman.
The officers were not named in the press release, but one was identified as a Delaware County sheriff’s deputy and one is an officer on the Muncie Police Department.
The Indiana State Police reviewed statements from witnesses, law enforcement, police reports, police body camera footage, photos, videos, diagrams, autopsy reports, forensic ballistic analysis and physical evidence during its investigation.
Hoffman said the actions of the law enforcement officer were objectively reasonable and the shooting was “completely and legally justified.”
Expanded gambling at tribal casino approved
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana legislators have endorsed a deal allowing the tribal casino in South Bend to become a full-fledged competitor to Indiana’s other casinos.
The Indiana House voted Monday for final legislative approval of the agreement signed in January by Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Dowagiac, Michigan-based Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians. The tribe’s Four Winds South Bend Casino can now offer live table games such as blackjack and roulette, slot machines and sports betting.
The 20-year agreement prevents state officials from allowing new casino competition across most of northern and northwestern Indiana.
In exchange, the tribe will pay 8% of its slot machine winnings to the state and continue its 2% payments to the city of South Bend. Indiana’s 13 state-licensed casinos paid a 25% tax rate last year on total winnings.
Staff and Associated Press
Plea deal in baby’s meth-related death
PORTLAND — An eastern Indiana woman whose 3-month-old son died last year from methamphetamine intoxication has agreed to plead guilty to a neglect charge in the infant’s death.
Jennifer F. Young, 35, would plead guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death if a Jay County judge accepts her plea agreement at a May 17 hearing.
The Portland woman’s sentence would be capped at 20 years and prosecutors would dismiss charges of possessing meth and possessing paraphernalia she faces, The Star Press reported.
The baby’s father, 40-year-old Ryan A. Markle, faces the same three charges as Young in the infant’s death.
He was convicted of dealing in meth in 2013, the same year that Young was also convicted of dealing in meth and two counts of neglect of a dependent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.