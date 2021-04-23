Man sentenced under a plea deal
INDIANAPOLIS — A man charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an Indianapolis pastor’s pregnant wife in 2015 has been sentenced to 29 years in prison under a plea deal in which he agreed to testify against two co-defendants.
Jalen E. Watson, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and two counts of burglary stemming from the killing of Amanda Blackburn, court records show. Under the plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed seven other charges, including murder.
Once he completes his cooperation with the state in the prosecution of Larry Taylor Jr. and Diano Gordon, he may receive a reduced sentence if he has a clean conduct report, The Indianapolis Star reported.
Blackburn was shot and killed Nov. 10, 2015, in her home. She was 12 weeks pregnant with the couple’s second child at the time.
Man hospitalized after shootout
KENDALLVILLE — A man who fled a traffic stop was hospitalized after exchanging gunfire with officers early Thursday following a police pursuit through several northern Indiana counties, state police said.
Justin Robert Weikel, 40, was taken into custody about 1:45 a.m. in Kendallville by SWAT team officers with Fort Wayne police and transported to a local hospital, Indiana State Police said.
The nature and extent of Weikel’s injuries, including whether he was shot or suffered another type of injury, were not immediately known, state police spokesman Sgt. Brian Walker said. Weikel was reported in stable condition as of about 8 a.m., he said.
No officers or civilians were injured in the incident, which began about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after Weikel, a resident of the unincorporated Noble County town of LaOtto, was stopped by Fort Wayne officers for reckless driving.
Plea deal in baby’s meth-related death
PORTLAND — An eastern Indiana woman whose 3-month-old son died last year from methamphetamine intoxication has agreed to plead guilty to a neglect charge in the infant’s death.
Jennifer F. Young, 35, would plead guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death if a Jay County judge accepts her plea agreement at a May 17 hearing.
The Portland woman’s sentence would be capped at 20 years and prosecutors would dismiss charges of possessing meth and possessing paraphernalia she faces, The Star Press reported.
The baby’s father, 40-year-old Ryan A. Markle, faces the same three charges as Young in the infant’s death.
Bridge projects to start May 1
TERRE HAUTE — A bridge replacement project on Indiana 63 over U.S. 41 on Terre Haute’s north side will result in a traffic detour through the summer months.
The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced the northbound Indiana 63 bridge over southbound U.S. 41 will close on or after Saturday, May 1.
The road is set to reopen at the end of September.
A bridge deck replacement on Indiana 59 north of Clay City begins May 1 as well.
Associated Press and CNHI
