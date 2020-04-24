Food pantry closed until April 30
ANDERSON — Because of a COVID-19 presumptive positive diagnosis of a volunteer, the Park Place Food Pantry will be closed for seven days.
The decision was made after consultation with a public health expert, according to a Facebook post Wednesday by the Park Place Community Center. The food pantry is slated to reopen Thursday, April 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. Any future closures/changes will be announced on the center’s Facebook page.
Daleville board to meet May 18
DALEVILLE — The regularly scheduled April 27 school board meeting of Daleville Community Schools has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. May 18. They will also hold their May meeting at the same time because of the Memorial Day holiday.
Meetings take place in the superintendent’s office at 14300 W. Second St.
Doughnut shop to reopen Monday
ANDERSON — Deluxe Donuts, 520 S. Scatterfield Road, will reopen for business Monday.
Hours will be 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Widow sues over airplane crash
KOKOMO — The widow of a Florida physician who died in an October plane crash is suing a central Indiana city, its airport and an airport employee, alleging that the worker put the wrong fuel in her late husband’s aircraft shortly before it crashed.
Dr. Daniel P. Greenwald, a plastic surgeon from Tampa, died from blunt-force trauma when his twin-engine Piper Aerostar 603P crashed last October, the Kokomo Tribune reported. He was the only person on board.
Plant closing after virus outbreak
LOGANSPORT — Tyson Foods Inc. announced Wednesday that it will temporarily close its meatpacking plant in north-central Indiana after 146 employees tested positive for cornavirus.
The Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Logansport produces 3 million pounds of pork daily. Tyson suspended production Monday to allow for cleaning and sanitizing. The plant reopened Tuesday and is running at limited capacity because of decreased worker attendance. The company will stop all production by Saturday.
Court won’t unseal video of judges
INDIANAPOLIS — A man charged with shooting and wounding two judges during a fight outside an Indianapolis fast food restaurant lost a bid to have surveillance video and other evidence unsealed.
Marion Superior Criminal Court Judge Shatrese Flowers on Wednesday denied Brandon Kaiser’s motion to dismiss a protective order that sealed testimony and evidence presented last year to a grand jury. Kaiser, 42, faces four felony counts of aggravated battery in the May 1, 2019, shooting of Clark County judges Andrew Adams and Brad Jacobs following a fight outside a White Castle restaurant.
The Herald Bulletin and Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.