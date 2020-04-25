Food distribution planned in Muncie
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank has announced that a regularly scheduled and extra tailgate food distribution will take place Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Progress Rail Parking Lot, 3500 S. Cowan Road.
No identification, proof or address or proof of need will be required. All are welcome. Distribution will continue while supplies last. For more information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit www.CureHunger.org.
ITown Food to feed families
ANDERSON — ITown Food will feed families Saturday at Anderson Intermediate School, 2300 Lindberg Road.
The event will last from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tea Party to host virtual meeting
ANDERSON — The Madison County Tea Party will host a 20-minute virtual meeting with Matthew Hook, Republican candidate for the 5th District of the United States House of Representatives, on Monday at 3 p.m.
The public is invited to join on Zoom: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/4876516358. Or call 312-626-6799. When prompted, enter meeting ID 487 651 6358 followed by #.
Pork supplier halts operations
DELPHI — Indiana Packers Corp., a global pork supplier, will temporarily suspend operations at its Delphi facility after at least 10 employees tested positive this week for the coronavirus.
“Given the uncertainty so inherent with this pandemic,” IPC President Russ Yearwood said, “we are committed to be as proactive as we possibly can so as to best ensure the health and safety of our team members.”
Reopen Evansville launches website
EVANSVILLE — Reopen Evansville Task Force has launched a temporary website, reopenevansville.com, to consolidate information meant to assist in reopening the community.
The website will be a resource and information hub for businesses and residents as they prepare for when the state of Indiana lifts its COVID-19 “stay-at-home” restrictions. Vanderburgh County had 96 confirmed cases of coronavirus and one confirmed death as of Wednesday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Mitchell Manor monitors COVID-19
MITCHELL — In an update released Thursday, Mitchell Manor, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, reported 34 residents at the facility have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Two of its residents are being cared for in local hospitals. Three others who were in the hospital have been transferred back to the facility to continue their recovery.
The Herald Bulletin and HSPA News Service
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.