Coroner identifies teenage victim
ANDERSON — A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a train Friday has been identified by the county coroner as Corbin Joseph Stanley, 18.
Anderson police reported that their crash team investigated the incident that occurred at 4:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of Main Street near the CSX Railyard.
The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.
Council schedules executive meeting
EDGEWOOD — The Edgewood Town Council will hold an executive meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the town offices, 3317 Nichol Ave.
Clerk-Treasurer Katherine Tanner said the meeting is closed to the public. The purpose of the meeting is employee issues.
Richmond pilot dies in plane crash
RICHMOND — The pilot of a small plane died Sunday morning in a crash in eastern Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.
The crash happened outside the Richmond Municipal Airport and the pilot was the only person on board, said police spokesman Coley McCutcheon.
The pilot of the single-engine Aerotek A240 was identified as 78-year-old Judson J. Costlow, of Richmond, police said. Authorities say he was flying to Arizona to visit family. No other injuries were reported.
Remains ID’d as victim of killer
CHICAGO — Human remains found at a northwestern Indiana farm have been identified as a male Chicago victim of the late serial killer Larry Eyler, authorities announced Sunday.
The Newton County Coroner’s Office in Indiana identified the victim as John Ingram Brandenburg Jr. of Chicago. No age was given. He was among four “young men” found on an abandoned farm in rural Lake Village on Oct. 18, 1983, according to the office.
Two others, Michael Bauer and John Bartlett, have already been identified, leaving one victim nameless, according to authorities.
Staff and Associated Press
Brandenburg, called “Johnny” by his mother, had been drugged and killed by Eyler, who confessed to at least 20 killings before dying in an Illinois prison in 1994. Eyler was on death row for the 1984 murder of Danny Bridges, a 15-year-old.
Authorities worked with the nonprofit DNA Doe Project to find a match to a family member.
Police: Man left explosive device
TERRE HAUTE — A 50-year-old man was arrested Saturday for allegedly leaving an improvised explosive device and causing a fire outside the Terre Haute Police Department.
Curtis T. Hogan of Terre Haute was booked into Vigo County Jail on charges of possession of a destructive device and attempted arson. He was being held without bond.
A small fire was found around 12:41 a.m. Saturday outside the station and officers found a gas container converted into an improvised explosive device, police said.
Police said Hogan was identified after authorities posted information on social media with surveillance photos.
- Staff and Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.