Man arrested after Walmart shooting
KOKOMO — A 30-year-old Chicago man has been arrested for a shooting inside a central Indiana Walmart that left another man injured, authorities said.
Kokomo police said officers were sent to a Walmart around 3 p.m. Saturday and found a 29-year-old male with several gunshot wounds following a fight inside the store.
The victim required surgery and was being hospitalized. Authorities didn’t offer more details on his condition.
Police arrested Keith N. Terrell for aggravated battery, a level 3 felony.
Nonprofit to train refugees in farming
NEW HAVEN — Refugees from a southeast Asian nation who’ve settled in northeastern Indiana will learn to farm in the Midwest, thanks to a federal grant landed by a nonprofit group.
Fort Wayne-based Heartland Communities will use the 3-year, $300,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to found the Refugee Incubator Farm of Northeast Indiana.
The 14 participating refugees are mostly former farmers who fled the former nation of Burma, now known as Myanmar. The Fort Wayne area is home to hundreds of refugees who have fled persecution and turmoil in Myanmar.
Michigan wins liquor sales appeal
LANSING, Mich. — Retailers outside Michigan can’t send alcohol directly to the state’s consumers, a federal appeals court said.
The court overturned a decision by a federal judge in Detroit who had described Michigan’s restrictions as an “unjustifiable protectionist regime.”
The dispute centered on a law passed in 2016 by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by Gov. Rick Snyder. It allows in-state retailers to ship alcohol directly to consumers, but it doesn’t extend the practice to retailers outside Michigan.
Police: Man stole state trooper car
MADISON — A Madison man was arrested after he was accused of stealing an Indiana State Police vehicle from the trooper’s residence in Jefferson County.
About 10:30 a.m. Friday, the trooper reported that the truck belonging to the Indiana State Police was stolen from his residence on State Road 62 in rural Jefferson County.
Vincent L. Wiefling crashed the vehicle in a ditch less than two miles away, police said. He then fled from the vehicle on foot. Officers found Wiefling hiding in a nearby wooded area. He was taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
