GM hiring to make ventilators
KOKOMO — General Motors in Kokomo is hiring for more than 1,000 full- and part-time workers in Kokomo to help it meet demand for medical ventilators during the coronavirus outbreak.
GM has said it wants to produce 30,000 ventilators by the end of August. On March 18, GM began working with Seattle-area ventilator maker Ventec Life Systems to increase the company’s production.
Wages for the temporary positions start at $16.67 per hour. Holiday pay and health care options are available to employees after 90 days.
First responders to be honored
FORT WAYNE — The Indiana National Guard’s 122nd Fighter Wing will perform a flyover to honor and salute first responders.
A flyover will be conducted in Fort Wayne on Tuesday, April 28, and around Indy on Thursday, April 30.
“Air Force Salutes flyovers are a way for the Air National Guard to show appreciation to the thousands of heroes at the front line of battling COVID-19,” the Indiana National Guard said in a release. “The flyovers are also intended to lift morale in cities across America due to the severe health and economic impacts that have resulted from COVID-19.”
Marian U. offering full scholarships
INDIANAPOLIS — As Hoosier families continue to be hit by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Marian University is easing the burden for some high school seniors.
The university will award 50 full-tuition scholarships to high school seniors who are part of Indiana’s 21st Century Scholars program and enroll at the school for the 2020-21 academic school year.
Students with a high GPA who apply for the scholarships quickly will be top priority to receive the scholarships. The university committed an additional $5 million in scholarship support — pulling donations from alumni, friends and foundations — to fund the new initiative.
Tyson chair: Supply chain ‘breaking’
In an ad published in The Washington Post, the New York Times and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, John H. Tyson, chairman of Tyson Foods’ executive board, said “the food supply chain is breaking.”
“In small communities around the country where we employ over 100,000 hard-working men and women, we’re being forced to shutter our doors,” Tyson wrote. “This means one thing – the food supply chain is vulnerable.”
Tyson Foods closed pork plants in Logansport and Waterloo, Iowa, last week so that workers could be tested for the virus.
Cass County declares emergency
LOGANSPORT — The city of Logansport and Cass County have declared a public health emergency in response to a significant increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, mostly coming from the temporarily closed Tyson pork plant there.
The health emergency includes orders that masks must be worn while in essential stores, only one family member per household may shop at essential stores and no person under 16 may enter essential stores.
Cass County has reported 1,025 COVID-19 positive cases and one death. A total of 1,462 tests have been performed.
Associated Press, WTHR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.