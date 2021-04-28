Fire board meeting planned for May 3
MARKLEVILLE — The Adams-Markleville Fire Protection Territory will conduct its board meeting on Monday, May 3, at 6 p.m. at the fire station, 7457 S. 200E.
Disabled veterans to hold meeting
ANDERSON — The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 12 will host an emergency meeting on Friday, May 28, at 5:30 p.m. at 1201 E. Fifth St. All members are urged to attend.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 on the rise
INDIANAPOLIS — The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached their highest level since mid-February after a weekslong general upward trend that began in late March.
The Indiana Department of Health’s latest COVID-19 tracking update showed that Indiana’s hospitals were treating 955 people for coronavirus illnesses as of Monday. That’s the highest level since they had 966 COVID-19 patients on Feb. 17.
Indiana’s daily average of coronavirus-related deaths, meanwhile, has remained below 10 since mid-March after peaking at more than 100 a day in December. As of Monday, Indiana’s daily average of coronavirus-related deaths stood at four.
14-year-old boy kills couple, self
BLOOMFIELD — A 14-year-old southern Indiana boy found dead in a home along with his cousin and her boyfriend fatally shot the pair before he turned the gun on himself, authorities said.
Autopsies showed Cole Bixler used 22-year-old Mason George’s gun to shoot George, then his 21-year-old cousin, Jessica Bixler, before shooting himself, Greene County Prosecutor Jarrod Holtsclaw announced Monday.
Investigators said they learned Cole Bixler had “mentioned to others that he had been having thoughts of harming himself,” Greene County Prosecutor Jarrod Holtsclaw said.
Eli Lilly forecast slips; demand down
INDIANAPOLIS — Eli Lilly fell well short of Wall Street’s first-quarter expectations, and the drugmaker chopped the top end of its earnings forecast due to lower demand for COVID-19 treatments.
Lilly said it expects 2021 adjusted earnings to range from $7.80 to $8 per share after predicting in late January a range of $7.75 to $8.40.
Lilly pulled in $810 million in the quarter from sales of COVID-19 treatments and expects to bring in as much as $1.5 billion from the drugs this year. But the company also said it changed its adjusted earnings outlook mainly due to lower expected demand for the treatments and higher research and development costs.
Gun shop sued for Chicago crimes
CHICAGO — The city of Chicago on Monday filed a lawsuit against an Indiana gun store, contending it has sold hundreds of guns to straw buyers that in turn have ended up in the hands of felons or at crime scenes in the city.
The lawsuit filed in Cook County Chancery Court seeks an order requiring Westforth Sports Inc. of Gary to cease practices contributing to gun trafficking, as well as unspecified damages.
The lawsuit alleges Westforth Sports repeatedly broke federal gun laws in connection with dozens of sales, resulting in federal criminal charges against several alleged straw purchasers.
Staff and wire reports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.