Service groups plan open house at Salvation Army
ANDERSON — On Thursday, April 9, Operation Veterans Services at the Salvation Army and many service organizations, including Madison County Veterans Affairs, will be present from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
They will be there to provide information.
The Salvation Army will provide lunch, food to take home and other necessities.
Information: Darrell Baylor, 765-644-7177.
Friends of Mounds to host speaker on milkweed
ANDERSON — The Friends of Mounds State Park will meet Thursday, April 8, at 7 p.m. in the Nature Center.
Guest speaker will be Jody Heaston, former naturalist at Mounds State Park. She will be sharing about “The Amazing Milkweed Plant.”
The public is invited.
Second Harvest Tailgate planned for Thursday
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will host a Tailgate Food Distribution event on Thursday, April 8 at 10 a.m. at the Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Note that most counties are now running on a bi-weekly schedule, so be sure to double-check schedules.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
For more information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit website, www.CureHunger.org.
Man dies after being shot by Muncie police
MUNCIE — A man shot by police during a chase and gun battle in east central Indiana has died of his wounds, authorities said Friday.
Jonathan Levi Allen, 28, a former Muncie resident who most recently resided in Wichita, Kansas, died March 10 , one week after the March 3 shooting, Indiana State Police said.
Indiana State Police said Allen was shot in the head by a Muncie officer and crashed his SUV into a parked vehicle.
Muncie officers responding to a report of a suspect in an SUV firing gunshots tried to pull the vehicle but Allen didn’t stop and a short pursuit ensued before police ended it because school buses were nearby, authorities told The Star Press.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases continue slight rise
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and new coronavirus cases are continuing to see slight increases after reaching recent lows in mid-March, data released Friday by state health officials show.
The Indiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 tracker listed a seven-day average of 988 new infections as of Thursday, up from an average of about 750 two weeks ago. Hospitalizations were at 697, after falling below 600 for several days in mid-March.
The increases come as Indiana prepares to lift the statewide mask mandate next week.
But both figures are down more than 80% from December peaks. And Indiana’s average daily COVID-19 deaths have dropped from more than 100 a day to fewer than 10 a day during that time.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said Wednesday she’s worried by the increases in new cases and hospitalizations, as well as coronavirus variants blamed for growing infections in Michigan and elsewhere.
The Herald Bulletin and Associated Press
