Food tailgate set at Muncie
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will host a tailgate food distribution event 10 a.m. Thursday, May 6, at the Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income is required.
More information and resources for local food pantries, visit www.CureHunger.org.
Podcast focuses on gun violence
INDIANAPOLIS — Community Health Network is using its new podcast to address the issue of gun violence and its toll on public health. The discussion comes as Indianapolis witnessed three mass shootings in 2021, the most recent at a FedEx Ground distribution facility.
The latest episode takes a look at the impact that gun violence has on public health, especially a community’s overall mental health. Focusing on the impact of trauma and victimization, guests Shonna Majors, the city’s first director of community violence and reduction, and Chloe Moushey, Community’s program manager of crisis and psychiatric consult and liaison teams, take a poignant look at the problem and solutions.
Community launched its new podcast, Tell Us Where It Hurts, last month with weekly episodes that explore health, well-being and the people around Indiana offering a helping hand.
Jury: Man guilty of murder at party
INDIANAPOLIS — A jury has convicted a man of murder in the 2019 shooting death of a man celebrating his bachelor party at an Indianapolis pub.
Derek Oechsle, 33, also was found guilty Wednesday of criminal recklessness in the Nov. 29, 2019, slaying of Christopher Smith, 41.
Smith and some friends were celebrating his upcoming marriage when witnesses said Oechsle, sitting nearby, appeared to become visibly upset, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. A fight ensued and Oechsle pulled out a gun and began to strike another man.
When Smith attempted to break up the fight, Oechsle shot Smith and into the surrounding crowd until a member of Smith’s party returned fire, striking Oechsle multiple times, Mears said.
Smith immediately collapsed on the floor due to his injuries. Oechsle fled the scene before collapsing in the parking lot, Mears said.
A sentencing hearing has been set for May 20.
‘Abortion reversal’ bill signed
INDIANAPOLIS — Doctors in Indiana would be required to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment for potentially stopping the abortion process under a measure that’s been signed into law.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the bill Thursday, two weeks after the GOP-dominated Legislature gave it final approval.
Republican lawmakers pushed the bill, despite objections that it would force doctors to provide dubious information to their patients.
Supporters say the requirement would ensure that a woman can halt a medication-induced abortion if she changes her mind after taking the first of the two drugs used in the procedure.
The law is scheduled to take effect in July but could be challenged in federal court before then.
