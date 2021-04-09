Spartz to meet with residents
NOBLESVILLE — U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-5th District, will connect one-on-one with her constituents during a series of “Connect With Your Congresswoman” events, the first of which will be Saturday in three locations:
• Arcadia Town Hall, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
• Elwood City Hall, Noon-1:30 p.m.
• Gas City Town Hall, 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Residents of the 5th District are invited to meet Spartz individually or in small groups to chat for a few minutes each about issues of interest to them.
“It’s very important to me to hear about issues on the ground,” Spartz said.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and masks are required.
Teen canoeist’s body recovered
NDIANAPOLIS — The bIody of a 17-year-old boy who went missing last week when a canoe he had been riding in went over a dam in Indianapolis has been recovered from the White River, authorities said.
Indiana Conservation officers pulled Kevin Josue Flores Rodriguez’ body from the river on Wednesday afternoon near the area where he was last seen March 30.
Rodriguez and Carlos Rameriz, 45, were in the canoe March 30 when waters swept it toward a dam near downtown Indianapolis. Both of them bailed out of the canoe before they and the canoe were swept over the dam, causing the canoe to capsize, said Lt. Angela Goldman, a conservation officer.
The DNR said Rodriguez and Rameriz were not wearing life jackets at the time.
Witnesses helped Rameriz to shore, but Rodriguez was last seen by witnesses floating down the river, the DNR said in its news release.
ND to require vaccinations for fall
SOUTH BEND — The University of Notre Dame says it will require all students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for this year’s fall semester.
University officials notified the campus community of the requirement in a letter Wednesday. It says it will accommodate documented medical or religious exemptions to vaccinations.
The announcement came in advance of Notre Dame opening a clinic Thursday to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech two-dose vaccine.
Trooper accused of sexual battery
ENGLISH — An Indiana state trooper was arrested Thursday and charged with sexual battery for an alleged incident while he was off duty in February, state police said.
Ryan L. Griffith, a four-year veteran of the Indiana State Police, was charged with felony sexual battery and misdemeanor false reporting in Crawford Circuit Court, police said. He was held on $7,500 cash bond at the Crawford County Jail.
He was arrested following an investigation into an incident that allegedly occurred Feb. 27, state police said. Griffith allegedly touched “the female victim in an unwanted manner at a private residence in Crawford County,” police said in a statement.
Griffith also is alleged to have provided false information to investigators, who turned their findings over to a special prosecutor.
Staff and Associated Press
