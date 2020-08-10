Fortville man killed in boating accident
SYRACUSE — A 20-year-old Fortville man died Saturday in a boating accident on Lake Wawasee.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Nathaniel Mroz of Fortville was one of three people being pulled on a tube behind a boat when they were thrown off into the water around 6 p.m. As the boat was trying to pick up the people, it hit Mroz.
The Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office later pronounced Mroz dead at the scene. He was wearing a life jacket.
Semi carrying honey overturns
INDIANAPOLIS — Crews were cleaning up a sticky mess Sunday after a semi truck carrying honey overturned on an Indianapolis highway ramp.
The incident happened around 8 a.m. on the ramp leading from Interstate 70 eastbound to Interstate 65 northbound, according to authorities.
Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said the driver wasn’t injured.
The ramp was expected to be closed for several hours during cleanup efforts.
IU’s Museum of Art to reopen
BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University’s Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Museum of Art will reopen Aug. 27 after a five-month closure.
After being closed for three years for a $30 million renovation, the museum reopened in late 2019 but closed again in March amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Starting Aug. 27, galleries will be open with revised hours: noon-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday; noon-7 p.m. Saturday; and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, The Herald Times reported.
All visitors will be required to wear a face covering and agree to abide by designated safety measures, including social distancing.
