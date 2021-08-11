SCORE Anderson has virtual session
ANDERSON — On Wednesday, Aug. 11 at noon, Mark Harville, branch manager/mentor at SCORE Anderson, will present a virtual session.
SCORE empowers all entrepreneurs to succeed. The organization believes anyone can start a small business with the right support. It also knows that the road is harder for some than for others. SCORE for All is the bridge that makes the journey to success more direct and sure-footed for entrepreneurs who need more support.
Diverse backgrounds, different voices and unique needs may call for specialized resources or personalized approaches in mentoring. SCORE listens, recognizes and fulfills these diverse needs in a wholly inclusive platform called SCORE for All.
For more information about SCORE, go to www.score.org.
Email Harville at mark.harville@scorevolunteer.org or call 574-532-0875
Join the Zoom presentation at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83408138144?pwd=M1R1T0djcjBYQkVDMlVyTmVVQittZz09
AHI Board plans meeting today
ANDERSON — There will be a meeting of the AHI Board at noon Wednesday, Aug. 11, in the boardroom at Anderson Housing Authority, 528 W. 11th St., Anderson.
In addition, this meeting can be joined via Zoom.
One Nation cancels
program on bias
ANDERSON — The One Nation Invisible Madison County program scheduled for Monday night was canceled.
Dr. Treva Bostic, director of race, equity and inclusion for Anderson Community Schools Corp., was scheduled to speak about “Implicit Bias and What We Don’t Think, We Think”.
The meeting had not been rescheduled as of Tuesday.
