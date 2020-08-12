Public Defender Board to meet
ANDERSON — The Madison County Public Defender Board will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday to discuss personnel issues.
The meeting will occur via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82127538409?pwd=WHljTlJoZ1FvTWV6azBuYzVrY0tuQT09. Passcode: 664225.
Or dial: +1 929 436 2866 or +1 301 715 8592 Webinar ID: 821 2753 8409. Passcode: 664225.
District quarantines 228 students
MUNCIE — Delaware Community Schools has sent 228 students home to quarantine to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in what appeared to be the largest isolating case among state schools amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The action came after a football player at Delta High School tested positive for the virus several days ago. Classes started last Thursday.
The Delaware Community Schools quarantine affected 153 students at Delta High School, 68 at Delta Middle School and seven others at two elementary schools. The district has about 2,600 students.
Mom gets 51 years after fire kills kids
CROWN POINT — A Gary woman has been sentenced to 51 years in prison after admitting that she left her three children alone overnight in their fourth-floor apartment before a fire killed two of the youngsters.
Kristen A. Gober, 35, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in February to two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and one count of neglect of a dependent, in the March 2018 fire.
During her absence, her 2-year-old daughter, Kailani Gober, and her 4-year-old son, Khristopher Gober, died from smoke inhalation after Khristopher and his 6-year-old brother accidentally caught a blanket on fire while playing with the stove in their apartment.
Purdue board OKs supercomputer buy
WEST LAFAYETTE — The Purdue University Board of Trustees has approved the purchase of a powerful new supercomputer from Dell that will support a wide range of research.
Purdue says the high-performance computer cluster called Anvil from Dell Inc. will significantly increase the capacity available to the National Science Foundation’s Extreme Science and Engineering Discovery Environment. It serves tens of thousands of researchers across the U.S. Purdue has been a partner in the project for the past nine years.
Anvil will be funded by a $10 million Science Foundation grant. Additional funding from the foundation will support Anvil’s operations and user support. Anvil will enter production in 2021.
The Herald Bulletin and Associated Press
