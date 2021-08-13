Older volunteers get new director
ANDERSON — Randy Titus has joined Heart of Indiana United Way as its director of RSVP 55+.
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program matches adults 55 and older with community organizations that focus on disaster services, early childhood education, economic opportunity, environmental stewardship, healthy futures and veterans support, according to the group’s website.
“I’m excited to be part of the community-building, collaborative work of Heart of Indiana United Way,” said Titus. “Our RSVP volunteers are engaged in meeting critical community needs. I’m proud to be working with them.”
Before joining Heart of Indiana United Way, Titus coordinated digital communications for the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. He also had a long career in communications and public relations with Ascension Health, serving hospitals in Anderson, Carmel and Fishers.
Titus has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and history from Indiana University. He lives in Edgewood and has three children.
Women voters set redistricting talk
ANDERSON — The League of Women Voters of Anderson & Madison County will present a public program about redistricting at the Anderson Public Library at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.
Legislators representing Madison County have been invited to speak about this timely and controversial subject.
This is a chance for citizens to learn more about the process and where each legislator stands on the issue. Also, citizens may submit questions and will be given time to give brief verbal statements.
Safe drinks and snacks will be provided.
Census: rural areas losing population
More than half of Indiana’s counties lost population in the last decade, according to U.S. Census figures released Thursday that also show growth around Indianapolis and the state’s other largest cities.
Boone, Hamilton and Hendricks counties in suburban Indianapolis all had population gains of more than 20% from 2010 to 2020. In that time, the census found Indiana grew 4.7% to about 6.8 million residents.
The census data will be used by state lawmakers in the coming weeks to redraw election districts for U.S. House and state General Assembly seats.
Many rural counties scattered across the state lost population, including 11 that lost more than 5% of their residents.
The biggest percentage population decline was in southeastern Indiana’s Switzerland County, which dropped 8.3%.
Population declines were recorded for 49 of Indiana’s 92 counties as the state mirrored similar losses in rural areas across the country.
Indiana’s largest drops in the number of people happened in Muncie’s Delaware County with a nearly 5,800-person loss, and Marion’s Grant County declining almost 3,400.Bus-car crash kills
motorist, hurts 9 kids
GOSPORT — A motorist has been killed and nine students hurt when her car crashed head-on into a school bus in central Indiana.
The 56-year-old bus driver tried to avoid the woman’s car when the crash occurred about 4 p.m. Thursday near Gosport, state police said.
A preliminary investigation showed the car was traveling erratically and crossed in front of the bus, which was carrying a dozen students. Injuries to the students were not considered life-threatening, police said.
They were taken to area hospitals.
Gosport is southwest of Indianapolis.
