Officials: West Nile virus in 3 counties
INDIANAPOLIS — Mosquitoes in three of Indiana’s most populous counties have tested positive for West Nile virus, state health officials said Wednesday in urging Hoosiers to take steps to protect themselves from the insect’s bites.
As of Aug. 6, mosquitoes in Allen (Fort Wayne), Marion (Indianapolis) and St. Joseph (South Bend) counties have tested positive for the virus, the Indiana State Department of Health said.
No human cases of West Nile virus disease in Indiana have been detected so far this year, it said.
Black Caucus wants police accountabilityINDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus called Thursday for state lawmakers to increase accountability and transparency for the state’s police officers.
Caucus members released a wide-ranging package of criminal justice reform proposals that they plan to push for during next year’s legislative session. Key to their policy agenda is establishing more frequent audits on public safety funds, funding body and dash cameras, reducing law enforcement in schools, automatic external investigations for officer-involved shootings, and requiring all law enforcement agencies to obtain independent liability insurance.
Marijuana decriminalization, enhanced protester protections and studying racism as a public health crisis are among the more than three dozen other points outlined by the caucus.
Remains of Marine killed in WWII ID’d
ALBANY — A Marine from central Indiana whose remains were identified nearly 77 years after he died on a Pacific island during a World War II battle will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Wednesday that it had identified Marine Corps Reserve Pfc. Charles D. Miller’s remains May 19 using dental and anthropological evidence, DNA and other evidence.
Miller, who was from Albany, was 19 when he was killed in action in November 1943 in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands.
Bishop quarantines after virus exposure
FORT WAYNE — Bishop Kevin Rhoades of the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend is in quarantine after being exposed to someone with COVID-19, a statement said.
Rhoades has not tested positive, but he is self-isolating as a precaution for the safety of others, a diocesan statement Tuesday said.
The diocese’s website shows Rhodes has seven events on his public schedule through Aug. 22.
Inmate loses bid to delay execution
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The only Native American on federal death row lost a bid Thursday to push back his execution date.
Unless Lezmond Mitchell gets relief from another court or is granted clemency, he will be put to death on Aug. 26 at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, where he’s being held.
Mitchell was sentenced in the 2001 slayings of a 63-year-old fellow Navajo tribal member and her 9-year-old granddaughter.
