Sustainable energy focus of ag forum
A summer forum will focus on sustainable, clean energy solutions that benefit producers economically.
Speakers will be former U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly and former Indianapolis Star business reporter John Ketzenberger, who now directs government relations for The Nature Conservancy in Indiana. Panels will highlight policy, markets and on-farm opportunities, plus discussion of climate-related topics and carbon impact. There will be time for networking and a trade show area.
Farmers, agricultural producers and media representatives may attend free; tickets are $25 for the public. The forum will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Aug. 24 at Hendricks County Fairgrounds, Hendricks Power Expo Hall, 1900 E. Main St., Danville. The Indiana Agriculture Coalition for Renewable Energy and Indiana Agriculture-Climate Alliance are hosting the day.
To see the schedule or reserve space, visit http://inacre.org/2021-summer-forum/.
Conviction upheld against ex-mayor
HAMMOND — A federal judge has upheld the jury conviction of former Portage Mayor James Snyder for soliciting and accepting a $13,000 bribe from a trucking company. The judge rejected that the March verdict was improperly based on false testimony and speculation.
Snyder, a second-term Republican, was indicted in 2016. Prosecutors alleged he sought the bribe for steering $1.125 million in city contracts to the firm. Sentencing is set for Aug. 25.
State gives OK to nature preserve
INDIANAPOLIS — The newly designated Grand Prairie Nature Preserve in Lake County protects 11.86 acres of wet prairie of the Chicago Lake Plain.
Flora include the state-threatened earleaf foxglove and Leiberg’s witchgrass, along with mesic and wet prairie plant species. The prairie is in bloom in mid- to late summer. Fauna include the state special concern plains garter snake and common nighthawk plus the state-endangered smooth green snake.
From The Herald Bulletin and wire reports
