Jobless payment to continue a while
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will continue paying out the extra $300 in weekly federal unemployment payments, despite a Tuesday court ruling, because the state must give recipients 30 days’ notice that they will stop. That extends past the Sept. 6 end of the program, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
State officials have said those collecting the extra payments would not be asked to refund the money regardless of the legal fight’s outcome.
County Triad group to meet Thursday
ANDERSON — There will be a Madison County Triad meeting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at the UAW Hall at 29th Street and Madison Avenue, Anderson.
Speakers this month will be state Sen. Tim Lanane and state Rep. Terri Austin. They will have information about current events in the county.
School board set to meet Aug. 30
MIDDLETOWN — The Shenandoah School Corp. postponed its school board meeting until 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, in the administration office, 5100 N. Raider Road.
It had been scheduled for Aug. 16.
Visual art show to be Sept. 3-29
PENDLETON — The 2021 South Madison Visual Art Show will be at Gallery 119 from Sept. 3-29. First Friday is Sept. 3.
The show is open to artists who are residents of South Madison (Adams, Creek, Green and Stoney Creek townships) and are 21 or older.
There are no entry fees, and prize money will be awarded to best of show ($250), second place ($150) and people’s choice ($100).
Entries will be accepted from Aug. 24 to Sept. 1.
For more information about entries, contact Gallery 119 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays or call 765-778-0986. The gallery is at 119 W. State St., Pendleton.
Staff and wire reports
