ND cancels classes for 2 weeks
SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame University on Tuesday canceled in-person undergraduate classes for two weeks after a spike of coronavirus cases that occurred since the semester began Aug. 10.
University president the Rev. John Jenkins said there have been 147 confirmed cases of coronavirus on campus since the start of classes for the university’s approximately 12,000 students.
Jenkins said he decided against sending students home after consulting with the St. Joseph County Health Department.
Man dies after fall at power plant
NEWBURGH — A worker has died from injuries he suffered in a fall at a Vectren power plant in southwestern Indiana, a company spokeswoman said.
The man suffered fatal injuries when he fell Monday afternoon at the F. B. Culley Generating Station near the Ohio River city of Newburgh, said Vectren spokeswoman Natalie Hedde.
Covered Bridge Festival canceled
ROCKVILLE — The Parke County Board of Commissioners have voted to cancel this year’s Covered Bridge Festival because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commissioners voted 2-0 Monday with one member abstaining to cancel the event that had been scheduled for Oct. 9-18, the Tribune-Star reported.
Lottery sees slight dip amid turmoil
INDIANAPOLIS — The Hoosier Lottery’s profits going to state government dropped by nearly $8 million this past year, which agency leaders said Tuesday they considered a success after the coronavirus turmoil of the past several months.
The lottery produced $304.5 million in profits to the state for the budget year that ended June 30. That’s a 2.5% decline from a year earlier and came as Indiana lottery players spent 12% more on scratch-off tickets while sales slumped for the big jackpot games such as Powerball and Mega Millions.
More than 5% of the lottery’s some 4,300 retail ticket sellers were closed for extended periods after statewide business restrictions were put in place in March because of the COVID-19 outbreak, lottery officials said.
Murder suspect ruled fit for trial
JEFFERSONVILLE — A southern Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body has been found competent to stand trial next month.
Defense attorneys for Joseph Oberhansley, 40, and prosecutors met Tuesday for an online hearing with Clark Circuit Judge Vicki Carmichael after her court received notice that his competency had been restored during a second stay at Logansport State Hospital, the News and Tribune reported.
Associated Press
