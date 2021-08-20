Taco Bell reopens on Scatterfield Rd
ANDERSON — A local fast food restaurant that had been closed temporarily due to what an employee called “water issues” was open for its normal business hours Thursday.
Rumors had circulated regarding the Taco Bell restaurant at 5310 S. Scatterfield Road, which was closed without notice for part of last week. No signage or other notices were posted regarding the closure, and when reached by phone, a manager declined comment.
Edgewood’s council has public session
EDGEWOOD — The Edgewood Town Council will have a public meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the town’s fire station, 3321 Nichol Ave..
Enter on the south side of the building.
Train derailment knocks out power
FOUNTAINTOWN — Twelve cars of a CSX freight train derailed Thursday, prompting the evacuation of 10 homes and cutting power to more than 400 homes and businesses, authorities said.
The derailment in Fountaintown, 20 miles east of Indianapolis, ruptured two of the cars, one carrying used cooking oil and the other carrying plastic pellets, the Indianapolis Fire Department said. Nobody was injured.
State DNR probes black bear’s death
BRISTOL — State wildlife officials are investigating after a black bear was found dead in far northern Indiana in one of only a handful of confirmed instances of the mammal in the state since the late 19th century.
Indiana Department of Natural Resource officials notified about the bear found its carcass Wednesday morning along S.R. 15 in the Elkhart County town of Bristol, near the entrance to the Indiana Toll Road, said Brad Westrich, a DNR mammologist.
He said a necropsy would be performed to investigate how the bear died and provide other information about its condition, The Elkhart Truth reported.
Staff and wire reports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.