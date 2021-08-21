Township board meeting Tuesday
CHESTERFIELD — The monthly meeting of the Union Township Board and the Board of the East Madison Fire Territory will meet Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the Union Township Fire Station, 207 E. Main St.
’Doah to host vaccination clinic
INDIANAPOLIS — A vaccination clinic is planned for Saturday at shenandoah Elementary School, 5256 N. Raider Road, Middletown.
Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only.
To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.
The Indiana Department of Health has testing sites around the state. Visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
The Herald Bulletin
