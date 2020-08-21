Frankton board changes meetings
FRANKTON — The Frankton Park Department has changed its September meeting to Saturday, Sept. 5, at 9 a.m. at the Frankton Police Department, 108 E. Sigler St.
Starting in October, Park Board meetings will be every second Saturday of the month, at same time and location.
2 injured in Purdue explosion
WEST LAFAYETTE — Two people were injured in an explosion inside Purdue University’s Wetherill Hall of Chemistry, a spokesman said Thursday.
Purdue spokesman Jim Bush said firefighters were called to the building about 3:40 p.m., where two people were working under a hood when a vessel exploded. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were non-life threatening.
Bush says the area around the chemistry building and room where the explosion occurred were being cleaned by radiological and environmental personnel.
State park fire tower reopening
SPENCER — An attraction at a south central Indiana state park will reopen to the public Friday after being closed for decades.
The cab of the fire tower at McCormick’s Creek State Park has been generally off limits since the 1980s due to vandalism and for safety reasons, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.
The fire tower will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to sunset through November. Next year and in coming years, it will be open March through November. From December through February, the tower will be open only during interpretive programs.
Purdue suspends 36 students
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University suspended 36 students Thursday for attending a party on the same day that President Mitch Daniels made it a violation to host or attend a party not following social distancing and mask guidelines.
The Circle Pines Cooperative, an off-campus residence, and the attendees of an event there Wednesday night received summary suspensions for violating the Protect Purdue Pledge, university spokesman Tim Doty said.
In Bloomington, Indiana University administrators said Thursday they were “actively investigating the circumstances surrounding a large, off-campus student party in Bloomington last night.”
2 Gary teenagers charged in slaying
GARY — Two teenage boys, one of whom already faced a murder charge, have been charged in the fatal shooting last fall of a pizza delivery driver in Gary.
Melvin M. Brown and Arshield Honeycutt, both 17 and from Gary, were charged Tuesday with murder in the Oct. 26 slaying of Phillip Hearne, who was delivering a pizza for Rico’s.
Staff and Associated Press
