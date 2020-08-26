Elementary staffer tests positive
ANDERSON — Officials at Anderson Community Schools on Monday reported a second staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of school.
The person, who remains unidentified in compliance with HIPAA privacy laws, works at Anderson Elementary School, according to a prepared statement from district officials.
“Contact tracing reveals that no staff members were in close contact with this employee,” the statement said.
ACS students have started off the school year with virtual education, reducing their contact with staff. However, teachers are providing instruction from their classrooms and could come in contact with one another.
So far, only one student, an athlete, also has tested positive for COVID-19.
‘Drive Sober’ patrols under way
PENDLETON — Troopers from the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post are participating in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement mobilization.
Now through Labor Day, troopers will be conducting overtime patrols, seeking out drunken drivers and showing zero tolerance for anyone driving impaired. These patrols are supported with funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration distributed by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
Motorists who encounter an impaired driver on the road should call 911.
Information: www.nhtsa.gov/drivesober.
Tailgate food events are planned locally
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank has announced tailgate food distribution events.
• Thursday, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
• Friday, 10 a.m., old Kmart parking lot, 2811 E. Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county. No IDs, proof of address or need required.
More information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit www.CureHunger.org.
State task force to meet Sept. 2
INDIANAPOLIS — The next meeting of the Indiana Task Force for Assessment of Services and Supports for People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 2, from 1 to 3 p.m.
This will be a virtual meeting and streamed live to the public at https://indiana.adobeconnect.com/state. American Sign Language and live captions will be available.
Information: https://www.in.gov/fssa/ddrs/5455.htm.
Hale to speak to group at Mounds
ANDERSON — Christina Hale, Democratic candidate for the U.S. 5th Congressional District, will be attending a “Meet & Greet” sponsored by One Nation Indivisible Madison County. The event is on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 11:30 a.m. at Mounds Park’s Woodland Shelter.
Those attending are asked to wear masks. As social distancing will be practiced, attendees are welcome to bring a folding chair. Cold drinks will be provided.
The Herald Bulletin
