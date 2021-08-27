Residents asked to limit water usage
ANDERSON — Officials at the city’s water treatment production plant are asking residents to cut back on nonessential water usage, such as using lawn sprinklers, to help combat the effects of a recent drought.
“We need to reduce the high demand for water at this time, as we must not exceed our production limits of 12.3 million gallons per day,” Neal McKee, director of the City of Anderson Water Department, said in a news release.
Production at the plant broke a single-day record Wednesday, and McKee said the water company is asking residents to reduce activities like watering lawns with sprinklers to alternating days. He added that the conservation request is voluntary and does not presently involve commercial businesses.
“We only ask our residential customers to limit their nonessential usage, and only during the period the drought continues.”
Biology staff seek new building name
BLOOMINGTON — Nearly 150 staff members with Indiana University’s biology department are calling for a department building once named after a 19th century IU president who supported eugenics to be renamed after a noted Black faculty member.
IU President Pamela Whitten has received the petition, which urges renaming the Biology Building for James Holland, an award-winning teacher and endocrinologist who died in 1998, The Herald-Times reported.
Biology Professor Armin Moczek, who sits on a committee that spearheaded the petition, said Holland’s effect is still felt in the department. Holland was a pioneer in his field who also opened doors for others and mentored IU students of diverse backgrounds, Moczek said.
“He really exemplified ... creating opportunities for those whose biographies, backgrounds and socioeconomic conditions, et cetera, make it just a little harder to have their talents find their way into academia.”
The building was formerly known as Jordan Hall, named after David Starr Jordan, a proponent of the practice of controlled selective breeding of humans often carried out through forced sterilization. In the past year, IU has dropped Jordan’s name from campus buildings and landmarks and begun the process of renaming them amid a nationwide movement to get rid of racially offensive symbols.
Body found in trash was Indy-area man
LAFAYETTE — A man whose body was found among trash hauled away by a garbage truck in Lafayette has been identified as a construction worker from an Indianapolis suburb, a coroner said Wednesday.
The body is that of Shawn Kaiser, a construction worker from Zionsville, just northwest of Indianapolis, Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said after an autopsy. The cause and manner of death are pending toxicology reports, the Journal & Courier reported.
Lafayette officers were called about 8 a.m. Monday to a business after employees found what appeared to be a large amount of blood in a dumpster after it was emptied, police said.
Staff and wire reports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.