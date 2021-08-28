Historian at retired teachers meeting
ANDERSON — The Madison County Retired Teachers Association will host its fall meeting for 2021-2022 on Thursday, Sept. 9, at Anderson Country Club.
Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. until noon. Following the plated meal luncheon ($18) and a short business meeting, Stephen Jackson will speak about “One-Room Schoolhouses in Madison County.”
Canned goods or monetary donations for local food pantries will be accepted.
RSVP by Wednesday, Sept. 1 to Greg Kalisz at 765-649-7750 or gkalisz@acsc.net. Spouses and friends are welcome.
