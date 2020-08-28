Meeting of Planning Commission moves
FRANKTON — The Frankton Planning Commission meeting has been changed due to the holiday.
The Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m., at the police station, 108 E. Sigler St.
Meetings will resume the first Monday of the month, same time, same location in October.
5th District hopeful to speak to group
ANDERSON — Christina Hale, candidate for the U.S. 5th Congressional District, will be attending a “Meet & Greet” sponsored by One Nation Indivisible Madison County.
The event is scheduled at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Mounds State Park’s Woodland Shelter.
Those attending are asked to wear masks. As social distancing will be practiced, attendees are welcome to bring a folding chair. Cold drinks will be provided.
School reopens after bats trapped
CHESTERTON — Bats were found inside Chesterton Middle School on Monday, one day before the school’s scheduled reopening for limited in-person instruction during the coronavirus pandemic.
The discovery delayed the middle school’s start of its school year and prompted all students to begin the year with remote learning from home, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
But the school reopened Thursday for in-person classes in Chesterton, a town about 50 miles southeast of Chicago, after a wildlife removal company trapped and removed three bats, said Bridget Martinson, the Duneland School Corp.’s spokeswoman.
Mayor to plead guilty to fraud
HAMMOND — A Northwest Indiana mayor has agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud and filing a false income tax return, a federal prosecutor said Thursday.
Whiting Mayor Joseph Stahura, 64, has entered into a plea agreement indicating his intent to plead guilty to both charges, U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II said.
His wife, Diane Stahura, also 64, has entered into a deferred prosecution agreement wherein she acknowledges the government has enough evidence to charge her with wire fraud, Kirsch said.
Stahura, mayor since 2004, illegally used about $255,000 of campaign funds for personal use and expenditures such as gambling, credit card debt and providing financial support to an adult daughter for more than five years, Kirsch said.
Staff and Associated Press
