Girl, 7, killed in drive-by shooting
SOUTH BEND — Shots fired from a vehicle killed a 7-year-old girl attending a birthday party in northern Indiana, according to police.
The shooting occurred Saturday around 7:40 p.m. when multiple shots were fired from a vehicle driving by the home in South Bend.
The girl was seriously injured and later died at an area hospital, police said.
Although several people were standing in front of the home, she was the only shooting victim, according to authorities.
Indiana judge killed in plane crash
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. — An Indiana judge killed in a small plane crash in southeastern Illinois was being remembered Sunday by fellow judges as a problem-solver who helped defendants start new lives.
The plane crashed Saturday in southeastern Illinois, killed the pilot, Ryan Johanningsmeier, authorities said. He had been a judge in Indiana’s Knox County since 2015.
“His tragic death leaves his staff and loved ones in mourning and we join them,” Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush said in a Sunday statement. “As a problem-solving court judge he helped provide defendants with a new path in life allowing those most in need of restorative justice to work for a better tomorrow.”
Johanningsmeier was the only person on board the single-engine Cirrus SR22.
DNR: Black bear may cross Ohio River
UTICA — A black bear that's been spotted in northern Kentucky may venture into Indiana by taking a swim across the Ohio River, state wildlife officials say.
The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife has confirmed that the bear has been spotted north of Prospect, Kentucky. That's just south of Clark County, Indiana, along the Ohio River and because bears are strong swimmers officials said it may cross the river into Indiana, the News and Tribune reported.
The bear's sighting isn't a cause for alarm but a time for residents to prepare to avoid negative interactions with the animal if it does cross into Indiana, said Brad Westrich, a nongame mammalogist with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Woman in custody after man fatally shot
BIRDSEYE — A 57-year-old woman was arrested in the fatal shooting of a man Friday in southern Indiana, police said Saturday.
Michael Harris, 56, died at Jasper Memorial Hospital. Lisa Harris was being held at the Crawford County jail on a murder charge.
-Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.