Poetry Nights return for fans in Anderson
After more than a year in containment due to COVID-19, Poetry Nights in Anderson are returning to A Town Center on Aug. 19.
Do you have poems or prose written during and about the pandemic? Then share them and anything else filling your notebooks and computer memories.The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., hosted by local poet David Allen and the Poetry Society of Indiana.
Allen, former vice president and contest director for the poetry society, has been published in numerous poetry journals and anthologies. He will be sharing poems from his latest book, “Deadlines Amuse Me.”
A Town Center is at 1206 Meridian St. Poetry Nights will be every third Thursday of the month.
Requests due Aug. 9
for state deer hunts
The state is seeking volunteer hunters to participate in deer management hunts at 17 locations this fall. Firearms hunting will be allowed at these state parks only:
- Chain O’Lakes
- Indiana Dunes
- Lincoln
- Ouabache
- Pokagon
- Potato Creek
- Shakamak
- Spring Mill
- Summit Lake
- Tippecanoe River
- Turkey Run
- Versailles
- Whitewater Memorial
Firearms hunting also will be at Cave River Valley Natural Area.
Archery hunting only will be at Clifty Falls and Fort Harrison state parks, plus Trine State Recreation Area.
The dates are Nov. 15-16 and Nov. 29-30. Hunters may apply online at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt; applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 9. The web page has more guidelines under Basics, then under State Park Deer.
Management hunts are done to ensure balanced and healthy natural communities for all plants and wildlife in park boundaries.
Successful applicants may take up to three deer, only one of which can be antlered. Deer harvested at a state park management hunt are not counted toward regular statewide bag limits.
“Trophy hunting,” i.e., passing on does or smaller bucks to wait to take a larger buck, is strongly discouraged because it’s counter to the ecological objective of state park management hunts.
Staff and wire reports
