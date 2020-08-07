Career correctional officer retires
PENDLETON — Ted “Tag’ Grunden recently retired from the Correctional Industrial Facility after 25 years.
A reception was held and Warden Wendy Knight presented Grunden with a coin on behalf of Department of Correction Commissioner Robert Carter as well as an American flag that flew over the medium-security prison. A guitar with more than 100 staff signatures was given to him as a going-away gift. He plans on performing with his band and traveling during his retirement.
Fire destroys barn, kills 241 calves
MIDDLEBURY — A fire that swept through an Amish family’s livestock barn in northern Indiana killed more than 200 calves, fire officials said.
The barn’s owner and his children were inside the barn when the fire started Wednesday afternoon, but all of them escaped without injury, said Middlebury Fire Chief Jeff Wogoman.
“He noticed and heard an explosion type ... turned around and part of the building was on fire. He got everyone out and immediately called 911,” Wogoman told WNDU-TV.
Fire crews brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes, but only 29 of the 270 calves that were inside the barn survived the fire, he said, and the building was a total loss.
Vectren to become CenterPoint Energy
EVANSVILLE — A utility that provides electricity to a large portion of southwestern Indiana is changing its name as part of a rebranding that will streamline its name.
Vectren will be renamed CenterPoint Energy, including new signs and markings, over the next several months, company spokeswoman Natalie Hedde said.
Houston, Texas-based CenterPoint Energy finalized its merger with formerly Evansville, Indiana-based Vectren in February 2019. Since then, the company has been operating under the name Vectren, a CenterPoint Energy Company.
The streamlining of the company name is part of a larger strategy in which CenterPoint will combine the operations of Vectren with its Houston Electric company, which is focused on transmission and distribution, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.
Former sheriff resentenced
HAMMOND — A former northwestern Indiana sheriff has been resentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for accepting bribes from towing businesses.
A federal judge in Hammond sentenced John Buncich, 74, on Wednesday to 151 months — three years less than the former Lake County sheriff’s original sentence in 2017. The resentencing followed a partially successful appeal that still left Buncich with three felony convictions for bribery and fraud.
The former four-term sheriff was convicted in August 2017 on five counts of wire fraud and one count of bribery alleging he was paid bribes in exchange for awarding lucrative towing work.
Staff and wire reports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.