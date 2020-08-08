Tea Party meetings set to return
PENDLETON — The Madison County Tea Party will resume public meetings on Thursday, Aug. 13, at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive Falls Park, Pendleton.
Social distancing will be practiced, and face masks are recommended.
Speakers will be Ben Gale, member of the Madison County Council and candidate for re-election; Steve Koester, Chief Deputy Prosecutor in Madison County and candidate for Judge of Juvenile Court, and Donald Rainwater, candidate for Governor of the State of Indiana.
The meeting is free and open to the public. Bottled water and hand sanitizer will be available.
Second Harvest Food Bank of ECI announces distribution events
MADISON COUNTY — Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following Tailgate Food Distribution events.
• Monday, 10 a.m., Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive, Elwood.
• Thursday, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
• Friday, 10 a.m., former Kmart parking lot, 2811 E. Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last.
Absentee voting to be discussed
ANDERSON — One Nation Indivisible, Madison County (ONIMC) will host a meeting Tuesday, Aug. 11 at the Woodland Shelter at Mounds Park at 6 p.m.
Voting absentee will be discussed and information given, with a goal of making voting easier for Madison County residents.
Due to the pandemic, masks will be required, and social distancing will be practiced. Refreshments will be limited to bottled water.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.