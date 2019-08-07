Economic Development Commission to meet
ANDERSON — The next meeting of the Anderson Economic Development Commission will be at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
It will be in the Economic Development Conference Room, Room 105, on the first floor of the City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Board to hire full-time public defender
ANDERSON — A public meeting of the Public Defender Board will take place Thursday following a 4 p.m. executive session in hearing room C of the Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
The meeting is for the purpose of hiring a full-time public defender.
Pendleton ISP to participate in Operation Pull Over
PENDLETON — The Indiana State Police Pendleton District is joining about 230 law-enforcement agencies across Indiana and thousands nationwide in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over mobilization. From mid-August through Labor Day, police will be working overtime to arrest impaired drivers. Expect to see increased sobriety checkpoints, roving patrols and saturation patrols.
A driving while intoxicated arrest means going to jail and losing your drivers license. The average DWI cost is about $10,000, including car towing and repairs, attorney fees, fines, court costs, lost time at work and other hefty expenses.
Dachshund rescued from culvert
BLOOMINGTON — An inquisitive dog that got stuck inside a culvert was rescued after workers cut into the metal drainage pipe.
The long-haired dachshund wandered into the pipe beneath a driveway Monday in Bloomington. But the dog, named Ollie, got stuck because the pipe's other end was crushed and he couldn't turn around.
Man finds inactive military bomb in his garage
CHARLESTOWN — A southern Indiana man stumbled onto an inactive military bomb while cleaning out his garage, prompting an hours-long street closure as police assessed the device.
Parker Jones found the 25-pound bomb Saturday in the garage of a Charlestown home he purchased last year. He says the rusted, 2-foot-long device looked "suspicious" so he called police.
An Indiana State Police ordnance disposal unit determined it was a BDU-33 practice bomb used by U.S. Navy and Air Force pilots that a veteran had apparently brought home.
The News and Tribune reports such bombs release a smoke cloud on impact, but lack explosive materials found in real bombs.
Hit-and-run driver kills 9-year-old
GARY — Family members of a 9-year-old boy who was killed by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bike in northwestern Indiana are appealing for the driver to go to police.
Authorities say Markese Jones, of Gary, was pronounced dead Sunday night by the Lake County coroner after he was struck while riding in Gary. The boy was riding with other children at the time and his grandmother Terlisa Jones says: "If you did it, turn yourself in so we can be in peace."
Police say the boy was hit by a vehicle described as a Buick with tinted windows and black rims that went onto Interstate 80/94. Police say a Buick was found burning early Monday in Gary and investigators are working to determine if it's the same vehicle.
Sheriff's office affected by malware
TERRE HAUTE — A sheriff's office in western Indiana says its computer systems have been infected with a malware virus.
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says in a statement that information technology staff was working on the issue and people may see a delay in email response from sheriff's office workers. The Tribune-Star reports deputies in the field also were filling out paper reports for incidents.
The department says law enforcement services weren't affected by the malware virus, which infected computer systems over the weekend.
— Staff and The Associated Press
